COVID-19 In MDMore Than 850+ New Cases, Hospitalizations Increase
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:30 PMWJZ News @11PM
    12:05 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    01:07 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:I-495, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Prince George's County, Talkers

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man is facing multiple charges after he and a group of other drivers were caught on camera doing donuts in the middle of the I-495 Beltway on Saturday.

Those drivers weren’t just wreaking havoc on the Beltway. As state police were responding to the Beltway, they were rerouted to Route 212 for a similar traffic backup.

Once police got to Route 212, they arrested 20-year-old Jonathon Iraheta. He is charged with traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone among other charges.

He’s also facing more than $1,800 in fines.

CBS Baltimore Staff