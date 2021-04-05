ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan issued a proclamation Monday designating April 5 as Taekwondo Day in Maryland.
In a video, Gov. Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan highlighted the efforts of Taekwondo masters in the state who "spread hope and positivity through the martial art throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, Taekwondo has helped so many in our state stay 'Maryland Strong,'" said Governor Hogan. "Despite unprecedented challenges, Taekwondo masters pioneered new ways to keep their martial art businesses alive, and set a powerful example for their students by demonstrating incredible resilience."
Hogan received an honorary ninth degree black belt from the World Taekwondo Headquarters in Korea during his trade mission to Asia in 2015.