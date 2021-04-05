COVID-19 In MDMore Than 850+ New Cases, Hospitalizations Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Leaders are urging people to remember the Move Over Law after two Maryland State troopers were hurt in separate accidents this weekend.

The first happened Saturday morning along I-295 when a driver hit the trooper who was parked on the side of the road.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

Then Sunday night, a trooper was sitting in the vehicle on the shoulder of I-495 when the patrol car was struck.

The trooper was treated and released.

CBS Baltimore Staff