BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Leaders are urging people to remember the Move Over Law after two Maryland State troopers were hurt in separate accidents this weekend.
The first happened Saturday morning along I-295 when a driver hit the trooper who was parked on the side of the road.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital.
Then Sunday night, a trooper was sitting in the vehicle on the shoulder of I-495 when the patrol car was struck.
The trooper was treated and released.