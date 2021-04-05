BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in an apartment in North Baltimore earlier Monday afternoon.
Northern District patrol officers responded to the 2800 block of Edgecombe Circle at around 2:01 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the apartment in the block.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:31 p.m.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.