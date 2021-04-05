BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man later Monday afternoon in East Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of N. Broadway for a shooting at around 2:41 p.m. They found a man with gunshot wounds when they arrived.READ MORE: BWI Airport Not As Busy, Though More Than 6M People Nationwide Went Through TSA Security Over Easter Weekend
Baltimore City medics responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.READ MORE: Record Travel On Easter Weekend Follows Updated CDC Guidelines
Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.MORE NEWS: 15 People Displaced Following Apartment Fire In Sykesville
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.