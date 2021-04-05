ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Any and all Marylanders 16+ will be eligible at mass vaccination sites effective Tuesday morning, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday.

All other providers will open appointments for the vaccine for ages 16+ residents starting next Monday, April 12.

Marylanders ages 16 and 17 can only get the Pfizer vaccine at that point, as that is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved by the FDA for ages 16 and older.

The governor said they’ve been able to speed up the eligibility process due to increased supply of vaccines, but just because people are eligible, not everyone will get one right away.

“I want to stress that even though we’re opening up eligibility for everyone, that does not mean, everyone will be able to immediately get an appointment, but with the supply of doses, increasing over the next month or so a vaccine should be available for everyone who wants one,” Gov. Hogan said.

Over 76% of Marylanders 65+ have been vaccinated, along with 42% of all Maryland adults, Gov. Hogan said Monday. He said more than half a million people have pre-registered for the vaccine.

Those who are eligible in Phases 1 and 2 will continue to be prioritized for appointments, he added.

The governor encouraged people to still get an appointment at a mass vaccination site, with the goal in mind to eventually be able to shut down these mass vaccination sites.

“In the meantime, we want to run as many people through there as we possibly can, thousands of them a day, because time is not our friend in this battle,” he said.

