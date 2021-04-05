COVID-19 In MDMore Than 850+ New Cases, Hospitalizations Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority has charged a Woodlawn man with driving under the influence after a crash seriously injured an MDTA police officer early Sunday morning.

In a release, MDTA said they charged 28-year-old Rodney I. Berger with DUI and other charges after he struck an MDTA officer and a stopped vehicle on southbound I-95 near the Caton Avenue exit around 3:10 a.m. Berger was driving a black Mercedes sedan.

The MDTA officer was taken to Shock Trauma with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers took Berger into custody without incident.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call MDTA Police at 410-537-1209.

