BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) men’s basketball program will be looking for a new coach this offseason. Reports on Monday surfaced that indicated head coach Ryan Odom has agreed to a deal to take over the program at Utah State.
Per report by @Stadium: Ryan Odom leaving @UMBC_MBB for Utah State job. 5 yrs w Retrievers. 1 HUGE upset of UVA in #MarchMadness .READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Gov. Larry Hogan To Make Vaccine Announcement At 4 p.m. Monday
Job well done 🏀@wjz pic.twitter.com/MTK2kXJH8s
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) April 5, 2021
Utah State’s official men’s basketball account then confirmed the news, announcing Odom’s hire and welcoming him to the Aggies program.
OUR GUY ➡️ @CoachryanodomREAD MORE: Man Dies After Shooting In North Baltimore Apartment, Police Say
Welcome to the @USUBasketball family coach! Ready to keep this #SpectrumMagic rolling! #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/ETc1npigYT
— USU Men's Hoops (@USUBasketball) April 5, 2021
The 46-year-old Odom leaves a lasting legacy at UMBC after he led the Retrievers to the first, and still only, upset of a one seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as a 16-seed when his team shocked Virginia in the 2018 tournament. Over five seasons at UMBC, the Retrievers went 97-60 under his guidance including their second America East Conference tournament title. This past season, he guided them to a 14-6 record and the top spot in the tournament but dropped a close 79-77 loss to UMass-Lowell in the tournament semifinals.MORE NEWS: 7 Guns Recovered By State Police During Weekend Traffic Stops, Crashes
He now takes over a Utah State program that finished third in the Mountain West Conference this season and earned an NCAA Tournament berth as an 11-seed before falling in the first round to Texas Tech. Odom replaces Craig Smith who took over the Utah men’s basketball program last week.