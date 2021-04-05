BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A vigil will be held for 41-year-old Fabian Mendez Monday night in Highlandtown.
Mendez was killed last week in southeast Baltimore when police said he was struck with his own vehicle after he was carjacked by three juveniles. A 16-year-old boy is in custody for the fatal carjacking, while police continue to look for two others.
The vigil, which will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Conkling Street garden, will also honor the life of Marcus Wilson, who was killed in the neighborhood.
“We will not normalize murder. The only path forward is for us to unite as neighbors across lines of difference. We will heal together,” Councilman Zeke Cohen posted.