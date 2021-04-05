ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to make an important vaccine announcement Monday at 4 p.m.
I encourage all Marylanders to tune in at 4 p.m. for an important vaccine update.
Watch live via Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube: https://t.co/OZuBjuoxnP pic.twitter.com/idvSXt1Bog
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 5, 2021