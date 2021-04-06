FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick Police are on the scene of an “active shooter” incident in the 8400 block of Progress Drive.
Police said there are two victims and that one suspect is down.
We are on scene responding to an active shooter in the 8400 block of Progress Drive. Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down.
— Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) April 6, 2021
Authorities are asking that people avoid the area of Progress Drive and Opposumtown Pike.
Frederick County Community College on lockdown.
Please follow the lockdown alert. This is not a drill. FCC will send additional information as received.
— Frederick CC (@FrederickCC) April 6, 2021
ATF Baltimore agents and K-9 team are responding to the scene.

ATF Special Agents and K-9 team are responding to a critical incident in Fredrick, MD to assist our law enforcement partners. More information will be provided by the lead investigating agency when available. pic.twitter.com/27HyLhT8jh
— ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) April 6, 2021
