BREAKING2 Injured In Active Shooter Incident In Frederick, Police Say
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Active Shooter, Breaking News, Frederick, Local TV, Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick Police are on the scene of an “active shooter” incident in the 8400 block of Progress Drive.

Police said there are two victims and that one suspect is down.

Authorities are asking that people avoid the area of Progress Drive and Opposumtown Pike.

Frederick County Community College on lockdown.

ATF Baltimore agents and K-9 team are responding to the scene.

CBS Baltimore Staff