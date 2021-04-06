SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the help of the family of late action film star Bruce Lee, Golden State star Steph Curry stepped on the court Sunday night to take on the Atlanta Hawks wearing specially designed sneakers to bring attention to the wave of attacks on Asian Americans.

There has been a rising tide of attacks in the Bay Area and eight people were killed, six of whom were Asian-American women, in last month’s tragic Atlanta-area shootings at a trio of spas.

Working with the Bruce Lee Foundation and Under Armour, Curry helped create the hand-painted yellow and black customized sneakers that depict the martial arts icon. The shoes also carried the quote — “Under heaven, there is just one family.”

The shoes will be auctioned off with the funds raised going to the families of each of the eight Atlanta victims.

“Disgust, horror and outright anger at why any violence keeps happening in our country,” Curry told The Undefeated. “After all we have been through this past year, let alone in the history of our country, people still deal with unnecessary tragedy and are afraid for their lives. We have to do better.”

Shannon Lee, the CEO of the Bruce Lee Family Companies and chairperson of the board of directors for the Bruce Lee Foundation, called it a beautiful gesture.

“I think Stephen’s gesture is a beautiful example of allyship and solidarity in action,” Lee said. “I am honored he would choose my father and my family as the symbol for the idea that we are all one family, as my father said, and therefore must all stand for one another.”