By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County is expanding its emergency crisis response programs to help those experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

In addition to expanding the mobile crisis teams, the county is creating a 911 call center program to help divert people to more appropriate behavioral health resources.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski says the pandemic has challenged us and the government must provide thoughtful and compassionate service to assist residents in need.

There will be a pilot program for the next year to see the progress before possibly expanding further.

CBS Baltimore Staff