NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police detectives are investigating an attempted kidnapping and assault in Nottingham.
The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, according to police.
Police said a 12-year-old girl was walking in the 4400 block of Fullerton Avenue when she was approached by an unknown man who assaulted her and then pulled her into his vehicle.
The girl was able to escape from the vehicle and then flagged down a passing motorist for assistance.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a silver Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information on the identity of the individual or vehicle seen in these photos is asked to call 410-307-2020.