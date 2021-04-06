BREAKING2 Injured In Active Shooter Incident In Frederick, Police Say
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police detectives are investigating an attempted kidnapping and assault in Nottingham.

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, according to police.

READ MORE: 'A Hybrid Between A Taco And Quesadilla' | Quesabirria Tacos Taking Baltimore By Storm

Police said a 12-year-old girl was walking in the 4400 block of Fullerton Avenue when she was approached by an unknown man who assaulted her and then pulled her into his vehicle.

READ MORE: 2 Sailors Wounded After Navy Medic Opens Fire Near Fort Detrick, Deceased Suspect Identified

Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department.

The girl was able to escape from the vehicle and then flagged down a passing motorist for assistance.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver Nissan Altima.

MORE NEWS: Prince George's County Police Investigating Fatal Riverdale Shooting

Anyone with information on the identity of the individual or vehicle seen in these photos is asked to call 410-307-2020.

CBS Baltimore Staff