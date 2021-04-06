SAINT INIGOES, Md. (WJZ) — Two missing teenagers from Maryland last seen from the Saint Inigoes area on the Potomac River have been safely located, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The teens were located near Coles Point, Virginia in Northumberland County by local law enforcement.
"The Coast Guard often relies on existing partnerships with law enforcement to conduct searches close to shore and at sea," said Lt. Luke Harr, the Sector Maryland-National Capital Region command center Command Duty Officer. "Fortunately, this case concluded with both boys being found. We'd like to thank our partners for their efforts in this case."
Vladimir Clark, 15, and Jesse Oleg, 13, were reported missing from the Saint Inigoes area on the Potomac River on Monday at around 2:30 p.m.
A 17-foot silver canoe with black paddles, two life jackets and a backpack with MREs and other survival-related items were reported missing from their home.
Crews located the boys safely.