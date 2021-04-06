SAINT INIGOES, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two missing teenagers from Maryland Tuesday.
Vladimir Clark, 15, and 13-year-old Jesse Oleg were reported missing from the Saint Inigoes area on the Potomac River Monday around 2:30 p.m.
A 17-foot silver canoe with black paddles, two life jackets and a backpack with MREs and other survival-related items were reportedly missing from their home.
Crews are searching by water and air for the missing teens.
Vladimir Clark is 5-foot-7 and weighs 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Jesse is 5-foot-2 and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the two missing teens are asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capitol Region at (410) 576-2693.