ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 867 coronavirus cases Tuesday morning as hospitalizations and deaths are up.
The state records 419,055 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and 8,192 deaths- up 15 deaths since Monday.
Hospitalizations stand at 1,204, up 39 in the last day. Of those, there are 265 in ICU beds and 939 in acute care.
The state’s positivity rate didn’t move much overnight, now at 5.8%. Maryland conducted 12,065 coronavirus tests, with over 8.9 million tested since the pandemic began in the state.
As of Tuesday morning, 1,149,976 Marylanders are fully vaccinated. They have administered 3,041,772 total doses, with 1,891,796 first doses and 1,051,502 second doses administered so far. Of those, 21,226 first doses and 21,386 second doses were given out in the last day.
They also continue to administer the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, with 98,474 total given out so far. In the last day they administered 5,333 doses.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,560
|(203)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|39,658
|(558)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|45,967
|(931)
|22*
|Baltimore County
|57,383
|(1,347)
|35*
|Calvert
|3,953
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,156
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,469
|(216)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,473
|(125)
|2*
|Charles
|9,906
|(175)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,501
|(48)
|1*
|Frederick
|18,479
|(293)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,914
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|14,553
|(255)
|4*
|Howard
|17,641
|(223)
|6*
|Kent
|1,246
|(43)
|2*
|Montgomery
|67,375
|(1,438)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|79,087
|(1,365)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,745
|(40)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,499
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,485
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,976
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,444
|(261)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,156
|(151)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,429
|(94)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(74)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|21,840
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|41,389
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|76,771
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|71,775
|(81)
|6*
|40-49
|63,018
|(227)
|5*
|50-59
|62,985
|(644)
|25*
|60-69
|42,376
|(1,333)
|18*
|70-79
|23,639
|(2,095)
|38*
|80+
|15,262
|(3,766)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|218,905
|(3,943)
|91*
|Male
|200,150
|(4,249)
|95*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|124,517
|(2,825)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|9,936
|(288)
|7*
|White (NH)
|147,166
|(4,183)
|97*
|Hispanic
|65,261
|(741)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|19,713
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,462
|(72)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.