BREAKING2 Injured In Active Shooter Incident In Frederick, Police Say
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus vaccine, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 867 coronavirus cases Tuesday morning as hospitalizations and deaths are up.

The state records 419,055 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and 8,192 deaths- up 15 deaths since Monday.

READ MORE: 2 Injured In Active Shooter Incident Near Fort Detrick In Frederick, U.S. Navy Confirms Sailors Were Involved

Hospitalizations stand at 1,204, up 39 in the last day. Of those, there are 265 in ICU beds and 939 in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate didn’t move much overnight, now at 5.8%. Maryland conducted 12,065 coronavirus tests, with over 8.9 million tested since the pandemic began in the state.

As of Tuesday morning, 1,149,976 Marylanders are fully vaccinated. They have administered 3,041,772 total doses, with 1,891,796 first doses and 1,051,502 second doses administered so far. Of those, 21,226 first doses and 21,386 second doses were given out in the last day.

They also continue to administer the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, with 98,474 total given out so far. In the last day they administered 5,333 doses.

READ MORE: Virginia School System Eyes Social Media Post That Celebrated Win By Mocking George Floyd

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,560 (203) 1*
Anne Arundel 39,658 (558) 14*
Baltimore City 45,967 (931) 22*
Baltimore County 57,383 (1,347) 35*
Calvert 3,953 (73) 1*
Caroline 2,156 (22) 0*
Carroll 8,469 (216) 5*
Cecil 5,473 (125) 2*
Charles 9,906 (175) 2*
Dorchester 2,501 (48) 1*
Frederick 18,479 (293) 9*
Garrett 1,914 (61) 1*
Harford 14,553 (255) 4*
Howard 17,641 (223) 6*
Kent 1,246 (43) 2*
Montgomery 67,375 (1,438) 46*
Prince George’s 79,087 (1,365) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,745 (40) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,499 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,485 (37) 0*
Talbot 1,976 (36) 0*
Washington 13,444 (261) 3*
Wicomico 7,156 (151) 0*
Worcester 3,429 (94) 1*
Data not available 0 (74) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 21,840 (3) 0*
10-19 41,389 (6) 1*
20-29 76,771 (35) 1*
30-39 71,775 (81) 6*
40-49 63,018 (227) 5*
50-59 62,985 (644) 25*
60-69 42,376 (1,333) 18*
70-79 23,639 (2,095) 38*
80+ 15,262 (3,766) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 218,905 (3,943) 91*
Male 200,150 (4,249) 95*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: Man Shot Overnight In Baltimore
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 124,517 (2,825) 66*
Asian (NH) 9,936 (288) 7*
White (NH) 147,166 (4,183) 97*
Hispanic 65,261 (741) 15*
Other (NH) 19,713 (83) 0*
Data not available 52,462 (72) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff