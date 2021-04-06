FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Two people are critically injured after an “active shooter” incident near Fort Detrick Tuesday morning. The suspect, a Navy Hospital Corpsman, is dead, the U.S. Navy confirms.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said there was only one shooter and there is no longer a threat to the community.

The U.S. Navy can confirm there was an active shooter incident at Fort Detrick, MD involving U.S. Navy Sailors. The shooter, a Navy Hospital Corpsman, is deceased. We will continue to update with additional details as the situation evolves. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) April 6, 2021

Frederick Police said they were called to the Riverside Tech Park in the 8400 block of Progress Drive around 8:20 a.m. for an “active shooter” incident. There, the officers found two men were shot. The victims were flown to Shock Trauma where they remain in critical condition.

As officers were responding to the shooting in Frederick, police learned that personnel on the Army base had shot and killed the suspect. Police said the suspect was a 38-year-old man, but didn’t release anymore details.

In a statement, Fort Detrick officials said, “Fort Detrick Police have neutralized an active shooter situation involving an armed gunman and medical lifesaving procedures were initiated. The gunman was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“Our number one priority is the safety of our people,” said U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick Commander Col. Dexter Nunnally. “Our emergency responders are well trained for these types of situations and the fast response of our military police enabled us to contain this threat quickly.”

SHOOTING INCIDENT (ACTIVE SHOOTER — RESOLVED) FORT DETRICK, Maryland—Fort Detrick Police have neutralized an active shooter situation involving an armed gunman and medical lifesaving procedures were initiated. The gunman was pronounced dead at the scene. — USAG Fort Detrick (@DetrickUSAG) April 6, 2021

Police would not say how or if the suspect knew the victims. But the U.S. Navy said sailors were involved.

Authorities asked that people avoid the area of Progress Drive and Opposumtown Pike as the investigation continues.

Several public schools in the area were placed on a brief lockdown due Tuesday morning due to the shooting. The lockdown has since been lifted since there’s no longer a threat.

Due to road closures in the area, the Frederick County Career and Technology Center is not holding in-person classes this afternoon. All of their classes will be virtual.

Frederick County Community College was also placed on lockdown

The shooting happened in a commercial area of the city located 4 miles from Fort Detrick. The suspect then made his way to the base, where he was fatally shot.

Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said the shooting was near the company’s Frederick location but not at the business itself.

“One of the victims, who was wounded, entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities,” said Mutschler, who is based in New York.

Both the FBI and ATF Baltimore are on scene to help with the investigation as well as the Maryland State Police

Gov. Larry Hogan has been briefed on the shooting, according to spokesman Mike Ricci. He released a statement Tuesday afternoon.

I want to thank the federal, state, and local law enforcement officials for responding swiftly to the incident this morning in Frederick. We are keeping the victims in our prayers and @MDSP will continue to assist in the investigation. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 6, 2021

Some Associated Press reporting was used in this post.