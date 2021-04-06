COVID-19 In MD867 New Cases, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Columbia on Tuesday night.

Police were called shortly before 6 p.m. to the 5000 block of Three Kings Lane for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment and is listed in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call police immediately.

