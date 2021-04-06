COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Columbia on Tuesday night.
Police were called shortly before 6 p.m. to the 5000 block of Three Kings Lane for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment and is listed in stable condition, according to police.
Anyone with information is urged to call police immediately.