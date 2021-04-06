BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened earlier Monday night in Southwest Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 4600 block of Edmondson Avenue for a shooting at around 10:54 p.m. They found a man who had been shot to the head.
The victim is in critical condition at an area hospital. Due to the seriousness of the victim’s condition, homicide detectives were summoned and are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-lockup.