RIVERDALE, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Riverdale.
The victim has been identified as Keya Beale, 50, of Hyattsville.
Police were called on April 2 at around 7 p.m. to the 5200 block of 56th Avenue for the reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the victim in the passenger seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident. The victim was a passenger in the car that was struck.
Detectives are working to identify the suspect(s) in this case. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512.