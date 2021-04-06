BREAKING2 Injured In Active Shooter Incident In Frederick, Police Say
SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in Salisbury that broke out Monday afternoon.

The fire happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Brookmeade Court.

The fire took crews about 40 minutes to place under control.

Photo Credit: Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Two cats and two hedgehogs died as a result of the fire.

The occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross.

