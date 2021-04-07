NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — If you play Mega Millions, grab those tickets, you may be $1 million richer!
A winning ticket was sold at the Giant on Belair Road in Nottingham.READ MORE: 2 Police Officers Facing Disciplinary Actions After Video Shows Arrest Of 5-Year-Old Boy
Maryland had the only player in the country to match five of the winning numbers to capture the second-biggest prize of the game.READ MORE: 2 Prince George's County Correctional Officers Facing Charges For Allegedly Hitting Taco Bell Employees With Car, Police Say
The winning numbers were:MORE NEWS: Maryland Awarded Nearly $3M in COVID-19 National Dislocated Worker Grant Funds
- 1
- 19
- 20
- 32
- 42
There was no jackpot winner, so that will grow to more than $200 million for the Friday drawing.