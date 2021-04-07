COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases, Hospitalizations Down Slightly. Nearly 1.2M Residents Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — If you play Mega Millions, grab those tickets, you may be $1 million richer!

A winning ticket was sold at the Giant on Belair Road in Nottingham.

Maryland had the only player in the country to match five of the winning numbers to capture the second-biggest prize of the game.

The winning numbers were:

  • 1
  • 19
  • 20
  • 32
  • 42

There was no jackpot winner, so that will grow to more than $200 million for the Friday drawing.

