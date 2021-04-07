COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases, Hospitalizations Down Slightly. Nearly 1.2M Residents Fully Vaccinated
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Montgomery County, Silver Spring, Talkers

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Two police officers are facing disciplinary actions after a video shows them harassing and arresting a 5-year-old child.

Video of the January 2020 incident was released late last month.

READ MORE: 2 Prince George's County Correctional Officers Facing Charges For Allegedly Hitting Taco Bell Employees With Car, Police Say

The child had wandered away from a Montgomery County elementary school.

It shows Dionne Holliday and Kevin Christmon pushing the child into a patrol car while he is uncontrollably crying.

READ MORE: Maryland Awarded Nearly $3M in COVID-19 National Dislocated Worker Grant Funds

Then, back at the school, the officers are shown once again yelling at the 5-year-old and one officer places handcuffs on him and tells him what would happen if he was arrested.

The police chief says he cannot give many details due to the investigation.

Montgomery County Council and the school superintendent say they were not made aware of the incident until the child’s mother filed a civil lawsuit in January.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Bills Aim To Make It Easier To Vote

While the officers were disciplined, they are still on the staff.

CBS Baltimore Staff