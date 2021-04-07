SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Two police officers are facing disciplinary actions after a video shows them harassing and arresting a 5-year-old child.
Video of the January 2020 incident was released late last month.READ MORE: 2 Prince George's County Correctional Officers Facing Charges For Allegedly Hitting Taco Bell Employees With Car, Police Say
The child had wandered away from a Montgomery County elementary school.
It shows Dionne Holliday and Kevin Christmon pushing the child into a patrol car while he is uncontrollably crying.READ MORE: Maryland Awarded Nearly $3M in COVID-19 National Dislocated Worker Grant Funds
Then, back at the school, the officers are shown once again yelling at the 5-year-old and one officer places handcuffs on him and tells him what would happen if he was arrested.
The police chief says he cannot give many details due to the investigation.
Montgomery County Council and the school superintendent say they were not made aware of the incident until the child’s mother filed a civil lawsuit in January.MORE NEWS: Maryland Bills Aim To Make It Easier To Vote
While the officers were disciplined, they are still on the staff.