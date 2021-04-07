Jack Carr On 'The Devil's Hand': 'I Was Researching About The Weaponization Of Infectious Diseases Before COVID Hit'The former Navy SEAL and New York Times bestselling author discusses his new thriller about what the enemy has learned about us since 9/11.

WATCH: Drywaller Danny Returns On An All-New 'Tough As Nails'Drywaller Danny makes his triumphant return on an all-new 'Tough As Nails.'

WATCH: The Stars Of 'B Positive,' 'MOM,' 'United States Of Al' And 'Young Sheldon' Share Their Best BloopersThe stars of 'B Positive,' 'MOM,' 'United States Of Al' and 'Young Sheldon' highlight CBS' Thursday night lineup this April Fool's Day.

CBS Will Be The Home Of The Daytime Emmy Awards Through 2022This will also mark the first time since 2008 that one network will broadcast both the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards in the same year. CBS last hosted both specials in 2005.

Marnee Carpenter On Catherine Martin And Clarice's Long-Awaited Reunion: 'It's A Doozy'Marnee Carpenter stars in the latest episode of 'Clarice' titled "How Does It Feel To Be So Beautiful."

Derrick Kosinki And Jisela Delgado On 'The Challenge: All Stars': 'Coming With A Different Kind Of Heat''The Challenge: All Stars' comes to Paramount+ on April 1st.