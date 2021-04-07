MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 at Martin State Airport.
A pedestrian, 68-year-old Marion Cieplak Jr. of Esworthy Road, was pronounced dead after being struck by a a 2002 Ford F3-50 in the 700 block of Wilson Point Road.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is continuing its investigation to determine the factors involved in this fatal crash.
