BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is reminding motorists of the traffic and parking modifications that will be implemented for Opening Day at Oriole Park.
The Orioles will play their home opening game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, April 08, at 3:05 p.m.READ MORE: 'I'm So Excited' | Orioles Head Groundskeeper Nicole Sherry Says Her Crew Is Ready For Opening Day
Motorists should be advised that all parking restrictions and residential permit parking regulations will be strictly enforced in the vicinity of the stadium, the department of transportation said.READ MORE: J.S. Edwards In Pikesville Closing Its Doors After Nearly 40 Years In Business
Patrons who do not have a parking permit for any of the stadium lots are strongly encouraged to use public transportation.MORE NEWS: Howard County Churches Host Vaccination Clinics Wednesday
The department of transportation said fans should utilize commercial facilities north of the stadium and avoid parking in area neighborhoods.