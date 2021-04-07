COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases, Hospitalizations Down Slightly. Nearly 1.2M Residents Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police detectives arrested a suspect in an attempted kidnapping and assault in Overlea, officials said Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 3 around 4:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Fullerton Avenue.

Police said a 12-year-old girl was walking when she was approached by an unknown man who assaulted her and then pulled her into his vehicle.

The girl was able to escape from the vehicle and then flagged down a passing motorist for assistance.

