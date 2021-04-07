OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police detectives arrested a suspect in an attempted kidnapping and assault in Overlea, officials said Wednesday morning.
The incident happened on Saturday, April 3 around 4:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Fullerton Avenue.READ MORE: Eric Church's Tour Comes To DC's Anthem
Police said a 12-year-old girl was walking when she was approached by an unknown man who assaulted her and then pulled her into his vehicle.READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
The girl was able to escape from the vehicle and then flagged down a passing motorist for assistance.MORE NEWS: COVID In Maryland: More Than 1.4K New Cases Added, 12 More Deaths Reported
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!