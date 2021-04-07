WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Negotiators with the Baltimore County Police are currently on the scene of a barricade situation in Woodlawn.
.@BaltCoPolice are currently on the scene of a barricade situation in the 5600 block of Johnnycake Road. A PIO is en route. #BaltCo #Baltimore #Maryland
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) April 7, 2021
No further information has been made available at this time.