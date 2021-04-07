ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,471 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as hospitalizations decreased slightly, according to data from the State Department of Health.
The state has recorded 420,526 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 8,203 deaths, up 12 from Tuesday.
Hospitalizations stand at 1,200, down 4 from the last day. Of those, there are 277 in ICU beds and 923 in acute care.
The state’s positivity rate decreased slightly, now at 5.71%.
Maryland remains in 2B of its vaccination plan, but all Marylanders ages 16 and up can get the vaccination at several mass vaccination site around the state. Some even have walk-up lines.
As of Wednesday morning, 1,185,744 Marylanders are fully vaccinated. They have administered 3,116,120 total doses, with 1,930,376 first doses and 1,079,140 second doses administered so far. Of those, 38,580 first doses and 27,638 second doses were given out in the last day.
They also continue to administer the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, with 106,604 total given out so far. In the last day, they administered 8,130 doses.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,588
|(203)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|39,773
|(559)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|46,254
|(933)
|22*
|Baltimore County
|57,709
|(1,356)
|35*
|Calvert
|3,960
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,158
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,503
|(217)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,496
|(125)
|2*
|Charles
|9,937
|(175)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,505
|(48)
|1*
|Frederick
|18,507
|(293)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,916
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|14,652
|(257)
|4*
|Howard
|17,718
|(224)
|6*
|Kent
|1,246
|(43)
|2*
|Montgomery
|67,505
|(1,438)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|79,286
|(1,366)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,752
|(40)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,511
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,486
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,979
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,484
|(262)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,164
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,437
|(93)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(67)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|21,960
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|41,570
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|77,042
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|72,026
|(81)
|6*
|40-49
|63,237
|(228)
|5*
|50-59
|63,205
|(647)
|25*
|60-69
|42,511
|(1,333)
|18*
|70-79
|23,688
|(2,096)
|38*
|80+
|15,287
|(3,772)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|219,683
|(3,952)
|91*
|Male
|200,843
|(4,251)
|95*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|125,178
|(2,833)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|9,979
|(289)
|7*
|White (NH)
|147,687
|(4,192)
|97*
|Hispanic
|65,385
|(741)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|19,775
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,522
|(65)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.