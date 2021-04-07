BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site will offer same-day, walk-up vaccinations beginning Friday, officials announced Wednesday.
A limited number of 200 walk-up vaccination slots will be available each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week, excluding Orioles day game dates.
Walk-up times and capacity are likely to change over time, officials said.
Any updates to the schedule, in addition to public transit information, can be found on the University of Maryland Medical System’s main M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site webpage.
No appointments are necessary for the walk-up slots, and individuals should be prepared to wait, officials added.
