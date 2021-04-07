WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Country singer Eric Church will have two shows in DC this winter.
Church announced his Gather Again tour Wednesday.READ MORE: FULL LIST: Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Kane Brown Among 2021 ACM Performers
“We shall rage, we shall roar, we will gather again…” he tweeted.
The shows will be held on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 at The Anthem in DC.
Concert venues in DC and Maryland have been closed throughout the pandemic, only recently announcing reopenings.
We shall rage, we shall roar, we will gather again….
The Gather Again Tour is coming, visit https://t.co/UW6nq0F87U for details and to join the Church Choir for access to presale tickets. pic.twitter.com/LLGyXp4V28
— Eric Church (@ericchurch) April 7, 2021
Learn more about tickets here.
You can catch Eric Church performing on the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18 at 8 p.m. right here on WJZ.