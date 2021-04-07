COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases, Hospitalizations Down Slightly. Nearly 1.2M Residents Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Country singer Eric Church will have two shows in DC this winter.

Church announced his Gather Again tour Wednesday.

“We shall rage, we shall roar, we will gather again…” he tweeted.

The shows will be held on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 at The Anthem in DC.

Concert venues in DC and Maryland have been closed throughout the pandemic, only recently announcing reopenings.

Learn more about tickets here.

You can catch Eric Church performing on the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18 at 8 p.m. right here on WJZ.

