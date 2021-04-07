COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases, Hospitalizations Down Slightly. Nearly 1.2M Residents Fully Vaccinated
By Kelsey Kushner
Filed Under:Baltimore, Fire, Fleet Street, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fire was reported along Fleet Street in downtown Baltimore.

According to the Baltimore Fire union, firefighters arrived to a three-story row home in the 1800 block of Fleet Street with smoke showing.

READ MORE: 24-Year-Old Man Charged In Attempted Kidnapping, Assault Of 12-Year-Old Girl In Overlea Saturday

Three people were rescued from inside the home and are being evaluated by EMTs.

Roads are blocked in the area as firefighter continue to work the scene.

READ MORE: Investigators Look For Motive After Navy Medic Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet Shoots 2 Sailors Near Fort Detrick

MORE NEWS: Son Inspires Baltimore Native To Raise $2M For Research Into Rare, Fatal Genetic Condition

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

Kelsey Kushner