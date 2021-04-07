BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fire was reported along Fleet Street in downtown Baltimore.
According to the Baltimore Fire union, firefighters arrived to a three-story row home in the 1800 block of Fleet Street with smoke showing.
Three people were rescued from inside the home and are being evaluated by EMTs.
I’m told on scene a number of people had to be rescued. They are conducting a search of the first and second Floor now. Police have surrounding roads blocked off. Fire looks to be out now @wjz
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) April 7, 2021
Roads are blocked in the area as firefighter continue to work the scene.

🔥WORKING DWELLING FIRE WITH RESCUES U/D🔥
1800 blk Fleet St 21231#FellsPoint @FellsPoint@Zeke_Cohen
Correction, it’s a 3 story row home.
3 civilians have been rescued by #BMORESBravest. They are in the care of #BCFDEMS to be checked for injuries. Road is blocked. pic.twitter.com/lsyykYXGPB
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) April 7, 2021
