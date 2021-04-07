ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday an additional $10 million in COVID-19 relief grant awards to support Maryland schools, both public and private.
The funding provides $1 million grant to 10 programs that address the needs of at-risk students.READ MORE: 24-Year-Old Man Charged In Attempted Kidnapping, Assault Of 12-Year-Old Girl In Overlea Saturday
“An essential part of Maryland’s recovery depends on giving every single child in Maryland the ability to safely return for in-person learning,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “These funds will help provide support for our students who have suffered most in the pandemic, and help address learning loss experienced during virtual learning.”
The grant money was awarded through the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
“During this unprecedented time, we are focused on keeping classrooms safe and accessible to all students and addressing the academic and socio-emotional challenges that have arisen due to COVID-19,” said Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D., State Superintendent of Schools. “We are happy to support these innovative efforts by our partners to maintain connections between educators and students as we move forward.”READ MORE: Investigators Look For Motive After Navy Medic Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet Shoots 2 Sailors Near Fort Detrick
Grant recipients were selected for presenting creative strategies to support disengaged students, students with disabilities, teachers, and families in need.
Here’s who will receive some of the money:
- Baltimore City Public Schools
- Carroll County Public Schools
- Children’s Guild
- Harford County Public Schools
- Montgomery County Public Schools
- Prince George’s County Public Schools
- Queen Anne’s County Public Schools
- Reid Temple Christian Academy
- Wicomico County Public Schools
- Worcester County Public Schools
The state has provided more than $1.2 billion in emergency funding for education in relation to pandemic response and recovery.
MORE NEWS: 3 Rescued From Fleet Street Home After Fire