ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A pair of Howard County churches helped get people vaccinated Wednesday.
Bethel Korean Presbyterian and Bridgeway Community Church each hosted mobile vaccine busses to get shots in arms of their congregations.READ MORE: 'I'm So Excited' | Orioles Head Groundskeeper Nicole Sherry Says Her Crew Is Ready For Opening Day
The Kim family all got their first shots Wednesday with the grandmother on their mind. She died from the coronavirus last May.
“She was taken away so quickly from us,” said Sarah Kim.READ MORE: J.S. Edwards In Pikesville Closing Its Doors After Nearly 40 Years In Business
“It’s a huge relief to see we have this light on the horizon,” said Timothy Kim, “Like, wow, this pandemic might be over soon.”
Dozens of Maryland National guardsman administered and organized logistics for the mobile clinics.
“Don’t focus on the fear factor,” said Jonathan Ahn, of the Bethel Korean Presbyterian Church. “Get the vaccination and let’s get back to worship.”MORE NEWS: New Social Media Account 'Survivors Of BSA' Shares Stories Of Alleged Sexual Harassment, Assault At Baltimore School For The Arts
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.