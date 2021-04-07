FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The investigation continues into why Navy medic Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet opened fire near Fort Detrick Tuesday, injuring two sailors. Authorities released a photo of the Woldesenbet Wednesday as they continue to learn more about who he was.

Woldesenbet went to a military office at Riverside Tech Park Tuesday morning armed with a rifle and shot two sailors. The 38-year-old then drove to Fort Detrick where he was ultimately shot and killed after passing through a security gate.

In a statement released Wednesday Frederick Police said the investigation continues into the motive behind the shooting.

“Our agencies know the public and the media want answers regarding this incident and the subsequent investigation. We do as well. Investigations take time,” Frederick Police said in a release.

The area near the shooting remains closed off Wednesday.

One victim was released from Shock Trauma Tuesday afternoon and another sailor remains hospitalized.

Fort Detrick Shooting UPDATE: One of the shooter’s two victims was released from the hospital this afternoon; while the other Sailor remains in critical condition. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) April 6, 2021

Surveillance video showed one of the two Navy sailors as he stumbled into a nearby business to get help after he was shot.

The shooting happened in the Frederick business park located four miles from Fort Detrick. The suspect then drove to the base in a personally-owned vehicle. Woldesenbet was stopped at a gate, but before he was able to be searched, Army officials said he sped through about a half-mile into the base.

He was pursued by the Fort Detrick Police and stopped in a parking lot but pulled out a weapon. That’s when he was shot and ultimately died around 8:45 a.m.

“The subject was stopped at the gate before he was able to be searched. He sped past the gate and made it about a half-mile into the installation. He was pursued immediately,” Brigade General Michael Talley said.

Woldesenbet was a Navy Hospital Corpsman, the U.S. Navy confirmed Tuesday. He was on active duty but lived off-base in the City of Frederick. He recently moved here.

He was previously assigned to a Naval medical research center in Maryland for nearly two years, according to his service record. CBS News has learned Woldesenbet was enlisted in September 2012 and most recently reported to the Naval Medical Research Center in Frederick in August 2019. In between, he served at military facilities in San Antonio, Texas; Camp Lejeune in North Carolina; Corpus Christi, Texas; Bremerton, Washington; and Portsmouth, Virginia.

Woldesenbet was awarded a Good Conduct Medal, a National Defense Service Medal and a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, his record shows. It lists his rank as Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class.

He may have had a wife and children.

Police searched his home as they continue the investigation.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!