OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police detectives made an arrest in an attempted kidnapping and assault in Overlea, officials said Wednesday morning.
Police have charged 24-year-old Jawuan Williams with kidnapping, second-degree assault and other related charges.
The incident happened on Saturday, April 3 around 4:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Fullerton Avenue.
Police said a 12-year-old girl was walking when she was approached by an unknown man who assaulted her and then pulled her into his vehicle.
The girl was able to escape from the vehicle and then flagged down a passing motorist for assistance.
Williams is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no-bail status pending a bail review hearing.
