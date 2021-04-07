PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — After nearly four decades, a classic clothing store that’s been dressing men all across the Baltimore area is closing its doors.

Edward Steinberg has been helping Baltimore men look their best for nearly 40 years.

“We’re kind of a niche type clothing store where we’re in the higher end of men’s designer clothing,” Steinberg said.

Over the years, he’s dressed local celebrities, lawyers, politicians and more at J.S. Edwards, his fine men’s clothing store in Pikesville.

But he recently decided he’s ready for a new chapter of his life and is ready to retire.

“Our lease was up,” Steinberg said. “We said, you know what, it’s time.”

His business has developed quite the following of loyal customers who say the clothing and service here is unlike any other in the area.

“JS Edwards has been the go-to clothing store for me,” Benjy Green said.

“This is where I come when I want a special piece, special suit, things that you just don’t find anyplace else in Baltimore,” another customer told WJZ.

The store will stay open until some time in June. Steinberg said he hasn’t decided on the official closing date just yet.

In the meantime, he’s holding a big sale with everything 20 to 60 % off.