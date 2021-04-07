BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson announced Wednesday that Maryland has been awarded nearly $3 million from the U.S. Department of Labor’s COVID-19 National Dislocated Worker Grant program to help workers whose jobs were impacted by the pandemic access employment and training services.
“Our department has distributed Maryland’s COVID-19 National Dislocated Worker Grant to ten Local Workforce Development Areas across the state to support their ongoing reemployment initiatives,” said Robinson. “Through this funding, our local workforce areas are helping Marylanders get back to work and emerge from this crisis stronger than before—with in-demand skills and a pathway to a successful career.”
The Maryland Department of Labor has awarded its NDWG funds to 10 Local Workforce Development Areas to support over 720 job seekers.
