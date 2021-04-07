BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When the Orioles and Red Sox take the field at Camden Yards on Thursday afternoon, they’ll be competing on one of the best playing fields in Major League Baseball.

That’s thanks to groundskeeper Nicole Sherry.

Heading into her 15th season at Camden Yards, Sherry says the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on last season has made her particularly eager for the Orioles’ home opener.

“I’m so excited to see other people besides the crew and the athletes on the field,” Sherry said. “Even though I was thankful to work last year and be in the ballpark, I’m excited to welcome our fans back, even though it’s going to be on a smaller scale to start.”

Sherry says the field looks great, but everything will change when you hear the words “play ball.”

“We’ve been working hard to have it so perfect and then after tomorrow, you know, there’s going to be little dings and little divots on the field,” Sherry said. “And that just means we’re ready to go for the remaining home games.”

Sherry and nine crew members are at the stadium every day. About 30 show-up on game days, working the tarp and dealing with any problems.

“Our crew is now back to somewhat normal and it’s exciting to have them out there and working side by side, safely and masked,” she said. “There’s a lot of really good energy right now.”

Sherry is only the second female groundskeeper in Major League Baseball history.