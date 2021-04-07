BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating an increase in home invasions in Canton.
Police say a group is terrorizing the neighborhood, breaking into homes and holding people at gunpoint for car keys.
“These guys are checking doors and windows, and if it’s not locked, they will cut a screen or open the door and work their way in,” Arch McKown, of the Patterson Park Neighbors Association, said.
Baltimore City Police say in the first two weeks of March, there were at least four reported home invasions in southeast Baltimore, including Brewers Hill, Canton and Upper Fells.
The teens, armed with guns and knives, entered homes in the early morning hours while homeowners were sleeping. They then stole cars, electronics and money, police say.
Victims say in three cases they woke up and tried to stop them, but the suspects held them at knifepoint. Another victim reported being held at gunpoint.
"I think it's unsettling. It feels very violating for neighbors," McKown said. "Obviously your home is your castle for most people and it's a safe place to be."
At least two of the four suspects have been arrested by police, while two other suspects are still at large.