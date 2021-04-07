COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases, Hospitalizations Down Slightly. Nearly 1.2M Residents Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday the team has re-signed Anthony Levine Sr. to a one-year deal.

Levine, 34, has called Baltimore home for nine seasons.

According to the Ravens, Levine has played more snaps on special teams (2,720) than any player during his tenure.

He also played snaps at safety and linebacker.

 

Levine played in every game for the Ravens for seven consecutive seasons until an abdominal injury sidelined him for one game in 2020.

Levine has recorded 137 tackles and two interceptions during the course of his career.

