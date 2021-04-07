HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing 78-year-old man last seen in Halethorpe, according to Baltimore County Police.
Conrad Bouchat, 78, was last seen in the 3000 block of Florida Avenue.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police On Scene Of Barricade Situation In Woodlawn
The vehicle he’s driving is a 2003 Charcoal Gray Nissan Titan Pickup, police said.
If located, call 911 immediately.READ MORE: Police Investigating Recent Reports Of Home Invasions In Canton, Other SE Baltimore Neighborhoods
Silver Alert || 78-year-old Conrad Bouchat last seen in 3000 block of Florida Ave. in Halethorpe. The vehicle he's driving is a 2003 Charcoal Gray Nissan Titan Pickup. License Plate 24E682 – If located call 911 or 410-307-2020 pic.twitter.com/oYomyCO487
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) April 8, 2021MORE NEWS: 2 Police Officers Facing Disciplinary Actions After Video Shows Arrest Of 5-Year-Old Boy