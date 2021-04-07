COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases, Hospitalizations Down Slightly. Nearly 1.2M Residents Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Maryland News, Silver Alert

HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing 78-year-old man last seen in Halethorpe, according to Baltimore County Police.

Conrad Bouchat, 78, was last seen in the 3000 block of Florida Avenue.

The vehicle he’s driving is a 2003 Charcoal Gray Nissan Titan Pickup, police said.

If located, call 911 immediately.

CBS Baltimore Staff