BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new social media account created by students at Baltimore School for the Arts is sharing stories alleging sexual harassment and assault at the school.

Students sounding the alarm at Baltimore School for the Arts.

“I don’t think I know one girl who hasn’t been harassed in some way at school,” Sydney Lane-Ryer, a student at Baltimore School for the Arts, said.

Since the Instagram account “Survivors of BSA” was created two weeks ago, stories from students came pouring in.

“This has come after a long series of students sharing their anger,” Ruth Dewit, a student at Baltimore School for the Arts, said.

The account was created by Dewit, with Lane-Ryer helping her.

“We just wanted to create a safe space for people to talk about their stories and what happened to them,” Lane-Ryer said.

The account now has dozens of stories. Lane-Ryer’s mom, Kim Lane, has read every post.

“It’s really shocking,” she said. “It’s shocking to me how it has not been managed.”

The posts, mostly anonymous, detail allegations of harassment of female students followed by school administrators mishandling the reported abuse.

“I agree with the people on the Instagram page that the actions we’ve taken haven’t sent the message strongly enough to the wrongdoers,” Chris Ford, Principal of Baltimore Scool for the Arts, said.

Ford said the school is creating a committee to determine policies and responses moving forward.

“To make the space safe for every person,” Ford said.

But to the survivors, he said, “I am concerned about your well-being and I want to make things better. We will do better.”