BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg in east Baltimore on Thursday afternoon.
Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of E. North Avenue for a reported shooting.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Officer Facing Federal Indictment For Allegedly Stealing Nearly $10K During Search And Seizure Operation
When officers arrived, they found the girl who was suffering from a gunshot wound to her right leg.READ MORE: Orioles Welcome Fans Back At Camden Yards After More Than 560 Days For Home Opener
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433.MORE NEWS: Police: 38-Year-Old Man Killed In West Baltimore Shooting
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.