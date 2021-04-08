COCKEYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were injured in a Light Rail crash in Cockeysville Thursday afternoon.
The light rail accident happened at Gilroy Road and Beaver Dam Road when the train collided with a vehicle.
One person was taken to Shock Trauma and another person was taken to Sinai Hospital. Both are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say there was no derailment or rescue needed.
