(WJZ)- Rumors flew last offseason about wide receiver Antonio Brown joining the Ravens after video surfaced of Brown working out with his cousin Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown and quarterback Lamar Jackson. While AB didn’t make his way to Baltimore last year, instead winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is it possible he’ll land in the Charm City this season? The rumor mill is in high gear once again after another workout video of the trio surfaced on Twitter.
Lamar Jackson, Hollywood and AB working out together
(via @Primetime_jet, @AB84) pic.twitter.com/9NZWYQENN5
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 7, 2021
Always putting in work. @Primetime_jet Year 3….🔜 pic.twitter.com/IXBwqJEcjy
— 𝙕𝙖𝙘𝙝🦦® (@NewEraZach) April 6, 2021
For what it’s worth, the 32-year-old Brown remains a free agent. With the Buccaneers last season, it took him a little while to settle in after being suspended for the first half of the season, but across eight games, he hauled in 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns. For perspective, those numbers would have seen Brown rank fourth in receptions, third in receiving yards and tied for second in receiving touchdowns on the Ravens.
The Ravens signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins earlier this offseason looking to address some of the issues they had with that group last year. That may take them out of the market for Brown who is reportedly “not close” with the Buccaneers on money for next season.

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers have talked return, but are not close on money right now (per @MikeGarafolo)https://t.co/FIzw4DZpzN pic.twitter.com/AFS0gM73NB
— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 1, 2021
Adding another receiver for Jackson should certainly be among the team’s priorities this offseason. Whether or not it will be Brown joining forces with his cousin remains to be seen.