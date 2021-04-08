O's Home OpenerHeaded To Camden Yards Today? Here's What To Expect. Share Your O's Photos With Us Using #BeOnWJZ
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Missing child, Talkers

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday night in Middle River.

Anissa Wilkes, 12, was last seen around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Lanoitan Road.

READ MORE: Police Release Photo Of Man Charged In Attempted Kidnapping In Overlea, Look For Possibly More Victims

If you have any information on her whereabouts contact police immediately.

READ MORE: 2 Injured After Light Rail Crash In Cockeysville

CBS Baltimore Staff