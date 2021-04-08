MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday night in Middle River.
Anissa Wilkes, 12, was last seen around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Lanoitan Road.READ MORE: Police Release Photo Of Man Charged In Attempted Kidnapping In Overlea, Look For Possibly More Victims
If you have any information on her whereabouts contact police immediately.
🚨 PLEASE SHARE 🚨 #MISSING – 12yo Anissa Wilkes was last seen around 9:45 pm on April 7 in the 600 blk of Lanoitan Rd in #MiddleRiver. She is about 4'3" tall and 110 lbs. If you have any info on her location, call #BCoPD at 410-307-2020.
