BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City police officer is indicted on charges after he allegedly stole money during a search and seizure operation.
Ethan Glover, 49, joined the Baltimore Police Department in 2003 and became a Federal Task Force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2013.
During a search and seizure operation in 2016, officials say he stole nearly $10,000 from a duffel bag full of cash.
In addition, prosecutors say he lied to the FBI during an investigation.
If convicted, Glover faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for theft of government property and five years in federal prison for making false statements to federal law enforcement.