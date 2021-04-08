BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore sports superfan Mo Gaba’s gift was making everyone smile and this year the Orioles will honor the teen’s life in a special way this year.

Last July, hours before his death, Mossila “Mo” Gaba was elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame. The 14-year-old loved Baltimore sports so much and the players loved him right back.

Excitement is what he made us feel. In his 14 years of life, Mo Gaba led the way — all the way to the Orioles Hall of Fame.

“I’m always happy all the time and I laugh all the time and I make people laugh too,” Mo said previously.

Battling cancer for years, the superfan was inducted into the hall last July. We couldn’t celebrate because of covid restrictions. Camden Yards was empty as were our hearts after his fourth bout with cancer spread to his lungs and brain.

But soon, we’ll be able to celebrate him with an on-field ceremony on August 7.

Also this season the club’s traditional “10th Man” honor will now be forever known as “Mo Gaba’s Fan of the Year

He was the second-ever recipient of The Wild Bill Hagy Award, which is presented to the “most passionate and devoted fans in franchise history.”

“This year, all fans throughout Birdland will be celebrated as Mo Gaba’s Fan of the Year, in recognition of their unwavering support that fuels the team each and every day,” the Orioles said in a press release. “The entire crowd will shout the ceremonial “Play Ball!” prior to first pitch.”

Trey Mancini and Lamar Jackson to Baltimore had his back. And even after he’s no longer physically here, his energy isn’t going anywhere.

We continue to think of Mo’s family including his mother Sonsy. He will always be an important part of this city forever.