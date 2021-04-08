ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,297 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and hospitalizations increased, according to data from the State Department of Health.
The state has recorded 421,823 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 8,224 deaths, up 21 from Wednesday.
Hospitalizations stand at 1,216, up 16 from the last day. Of those, there are 281 in ICU beds and 935 in acute care.
The state’s positivity rate went down again, now at 5.56%.
Over 9 million coronavirus tests have been administered in the state with 35,961 in the last day.
Maryland remains in 2B of its vaccination plan, but all Marylanders ages 16 and up can get the vaccination at several mass vaccination site around the state. Some even have walk-up lines.
As of Wednesday morning, 1,226,961 Marylanders are fully vaccinated. They have administered 3,192,805 total doses, with 1,965,844 first doses and 1,109,331 second doses administered so far. Of those, 35,468 first doses and 30,191 second doses were given out in the last day.
They also continue to administer the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, with 117,630 total given out so far. In the last day, they administered 11,026 doses.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,592
|(203)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|39,902
|(559)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|46,503
|(936)
|22*
|Baltimore County
|57,972
|(1,363)
|35*
|Calvert
|3,967
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,164
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,537
|(219)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,511
|(125)
|2*
|Charles
|9,965
|(177)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,515
|(48)
|1*
|Frederick
|18,575
|(294)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,918
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|14,738
|(257)
|4*
|Howard
|17,749
|(224)
|6*
|Kent
|1,248
|(43)
|2*
|Montgomery
|67,613
|(1,440)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|79,453
|(1,369)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,756
|(40)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,523
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,487
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,990
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,529
|(263)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,171
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,445
|(93)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(67)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|22,051
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|41,741
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|77,290
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|72,264
|(81)
|6*
|40-49
|63,420
|(228)
|5*
|50-59
|63,393
|(650)
|25*
|60-69
|42,612
|(1,336)
|18*
|70-79
|23,735
|(2,102)
|38*
|80+
|15,317
|(3,781)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|220,349
|(3,960)
|91*
|Male
|201,474
|(4,264)
|95*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|125,765
|(2,842)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|10,148
|(289)
|7*
|White (NH)
|148,238
|(4,202)
|97*
|Hispanic
|65,666
|(743)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|19,730
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,276
|(65)
|1*
